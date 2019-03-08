SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Pentagon reviewing Elon Musk’s security clearance

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 11:09am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An official says the Pentagon is reviewing the federal security clearance held by tech billionaire Elon Musk, the founder and chief executive officer of SpaceX.

Musk resubmitted his SF-86 security form after he smoked marijuana on a podcast last year. SpaceX provides satellite launch services to the Defense Department. Musk was obliged to resubmit the form because marijuana is an illegal drug under federal law. Bloomberg News was first to report Musk’s refiling of the security form.

The official, who confirmed the matter on condition of anonymity because the government does not publicly discuss individuals’ security clearance status, said Friday that no decision has been made on Musk’s clearance.

SpaceX declined to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Pentagon reviewing Elon Musk’s security clearance
US urges resumption of dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo
Video: Abandoned tents, foxholes left behind by IS in Syria
The Latest: Power restored to parts of Venezuela’s capital
Video: Officer fires at driver through windshield 15 times
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×