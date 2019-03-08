Pentagon reviewing Elon Musk’s security clearance

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An official says the Pentagon is reviewing the federal security clearance held by tech billionaire Elon Musk, the founder and chief executive officer of SpaceX.

Musk resubmitted his SF-86 security form after he smoked marijuana on a podcast last year. SpaceX provides satellite launch services to the Defense Department. Musk was obliged to resubmit the form because marijuana is an illegal drug under federal law. Bloomberg News was first to report Musk’s refiling of the security form.

The official, who confirmed the matter on condition of anonymity because the government does not publicly discuss individuals’ security clearance status, said Friday that no decision has been made on Musk’s clearance.

SpaceX declined to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

