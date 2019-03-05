SECTIONS
Pete Townshend novel, ‘The Age of Anxiety,’ out in November

FILE - In this July 13, 2017, file photo, Pete Townshend of The Who performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Townshend, the man who helped invent the rock opera, has now written a rock novel. Hachette Books announced Tuesday, March 5, 2019 that the British composer-guitarist’s “The Age of Anxiety” was scheduled for Nov. 5. Set in London, the novel takes on the torments of creativity and the music business and “deals with mythic and operatic themes including a maze, divine madness, and long-lost children.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 4:07am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 4:16am
NEW YORK (AP) — The Who’s Pete Townshend, the man who helped invent the rock opera, has now written a rock novel.

Hachette Books announced Tuesday that the British composer-guitarist’s “The Age of Anxiety” was scheduled for Nov. 5. Set in London, the novel explores the modern generational divide and also takes on the “craziness” of the music business. In a statement issued through his publisher, Townshend said he hopes to expand the story into an opera and art installation.

Townshend, whose memoir “Who I Am” came out in 2012, has long been known for such ambitious musical projects as “Tommy” and “Quadrophenia.” He isn’t the first rock star to write fiction. Others include Ray Davies, Morrissey and Nick Cave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

