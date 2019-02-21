SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Peter Tork, Monkees’ lovable bass-guitar player, dead at 77

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 1:05pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 1:11pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Tork, who rose to teen-idol fame in 1966 playing the lovably clueless bass guitarist in the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died.

He was 77.

Jane Blumkell of fellow Monkee Micky Dolenz’s production company tells The Associated Press Tork died Thursday morning.

The accomplished multi-instrumentalist was performing in Los Angeles clubs when he learned of a casting call for “four insane boys,” who would star in a TV show about a struggling rock band.

He, Dolenz, David Jones and Michael Nesmith became overnight sensations when the show took off in 1966.

TRENDING: Trump Responds to Emergency Declaration Lawsuit by Mocking California

He left the group in 1968 amid creative differences but reunited for tours with the others every few years. His last was in 2016.

Tork also recorded blues and folk music and made several TV appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Police: Couple thought murder plot untraceable on Snapchat
Judge sets bond at $100,000 for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of lying about being attacked
Peter Tork, Monkees’ lovable bass-guitar player, dead at 77
The Latest: GOP candidate says new election should be called
Trump confidant Roger Stone in court after Instagram post
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×