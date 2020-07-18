Actress Phyllis Somerville Dead at Age 76

Phyllis Somerville, an actor with a lengthy career of roles in film, television and Broadway productions, has died.

She was 76.

Somerville’s manager Paul Hilepo says the actor died Thursday in New York City of natural causes.

RIP Phyllis Somerville (1943-2020), who made her Broadway debut at the Shubert Theatre in 1974 in OVER HERE! and recently graced the same stage in the original cast of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD. pic.twitter.com/E6H80Tneu2 — To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway (@mockingbirdbway) July 17, 2020

A native of Iowa, Somerville moved to New York in the 1970s.

She most recently appeared on stage in the Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

“She took pride in calling herself a New Yorker but she had salt of the Earth mid-western roots which she was also proud of,” Hilepo said in an email.

Sad day. Phyllis was an incredible actress, and an awesome person. I’m blessed to have gotten to work with her in Little Children. RIP Phyllis Somerville. pic.twitter.com/yzA4R5nAJN — Jackie Earle Haley (@jackieearle) July 18, 2020

On television, she appeared in “The Big C” and “NYPD Blue.”

Somerville appeared in the film “Arthur” and was among “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” cast members nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Phyllis Somerville, an actor who appeared in a variety of films, television shows and Broadway productions over her 45-year-plus career, has died. She was 76. https://t.co/dDiJ2CIATY — The Associated Press (@AP) July 18, 2020

Her last film credit was “Poms,” in which she appeared alongside Diane Keaton and Pam Grier in a comedy about older women who form a cheerleading squad.

In “The Big C,” she played the foul-mouthed neighbor to Laura Linney’s character, a straight-laced history teacher who is given a grim cancer prognosis.

