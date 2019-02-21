‘Pike Logan’ author Brad Taylor signs with new publisher

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Pike Logan” novelist Brad Taylor has a three-book deal with a new publisher.

William Morrow, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, announced Thursday that it had signed the author for the next three installments of his million-selling thriller series. The first novel is scheduled for 2020.

Taylor was most recently published by Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint. He is a former Special Services Officer whose books center on the title character, part of an elite counter-terrorism taskforce. Taylor’s previous novels include “Daughter of War” and “Operator Down.”

