Plane crashes in California neighborhood, 2 houses burn

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a suburban Southern California neighborhood and has ignited a fire that burned two houses.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda shortly after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said an unknown number of people on the ground were injured.

He did not immediately have information on the number of people in the plane.

Video posted on Twitter showed panicked residents running to a suburban home that was engulfed in flames.

TRENDING: Super Bowl Halftime Performer Defends Decision Despite Backlash from Kaepernick Supporters

Images also showed a propeller and plane debris scattered across a driveway and a man dousing a burning object that was on the street with a garden hose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.