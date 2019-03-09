SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Plane makes emergency landing, passengers evacuated

In this image taken from video provided by News12 New Jersey, Air Transat Flight 942 is towed along the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport, Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Newark NJ. The Boeing 737 with 189 passengers aboard made an emergency landing after a possible fire in the cargo hold was reported. Two passengers suffered minor injuries. No fire was found and the cause of the smoke remains under investigation. (News12 New Jersey via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 11:23am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 12:04pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Smoke reported on board an Air Transat flight forced an emergency landing Saturday at a New Jersey airport, where the 189 passengers were evacuated by emergency slides.

Air Transat Flight 942 was on its way from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a Federal Aviation Administration representative said.

The Boeing 737 landed and remained on the runway while airport firefighters responded, and passengers evacuated via emergency slides, she said. Passengers were then taken by bus to the terminal.

Two of the 189 passengers reported minor injuries, neither related to smoke, and one was taken to a hospital to be examined, said Steve Coleman, deputy director of media relations at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. No fire was found and the cause of the smoke remains under investigation, he said.

“Our 189 passengers’ safety is our top priority and they were evacuated promptly upon landing,” said Debbie Cabana, Air Transat marketing director. Another aircraft was to be sent to Newark to operate the flight to Fort Lauderdale, she said.

TRENDING: ACLU Sides with Trump, McConnell Over First Major Legislation of Democratic Congress

Both runways were closed during what Newark Liberty called an “airport emergency,” but officials later announced that flights had resumed.

___

This story has been corrected to note that there were 189 passengers aboard rather than 89 passengers aboard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







O’Rourke documentary provides no hints on possible 2020 run
Showtime cancels ‘SMILF’ after reports of on-set misconduct
No. 1 Baylor women rout Texas Tech 100-61 in Big 12 quarters
No. 2 UConn, without Samuelson, beats East Carolina 92-65
No. 8 Texas Tech beats Iowa State 80-73, clinches Big 12
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×