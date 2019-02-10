Playing without Antetokounmpo, Bucks lose to Magic 103-83

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan Isaac scored 17 points and Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross each added 15 as the Orlando Magic cruised past Milwaukee 103-83 on Saturday night and snapped the Bucks’ six-game winning streak.

The Bucks played without All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with right knee soreness after scoring 29 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in Milwaukee’s win over Dallas on Friday night.

Aaron Gordon chipped in with 14 points as Orlando prevented Milwaukee form sweeping the three-game season series.

The Bucks, who have the league’s best record at 41-14, lost for just the second time in 14 games.

The Magic led by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter and held the Bucks to their lowest scoring output of the season. Milwaukee’s previous low was 87 in a loss to Miami on Dec. 22.

Eric Bledsoe had 19 points and Malcolm Brogdon 14 for Milwaukee, which struggled mightily throughout the game with their leader on the bench in street clothes. Milwaukee shot just 33 percent overall and made only six of 35 shots from 3-point range, tying their fewest number of threes made in a game this season.

The Bucks took an early 8-0 lead, but Orlando answered with a 20-4 run and held a 20-19 lead after the first quarter. Milwaukee shot just 30 percent in the period.

Orlando led 59-49 at the half, shooting 53 percent.

TIP-INS

Magic: Ross had 13 points in the second quarter. … Rookie C Mo Bamba missed a fourth straight game with a stress fracture of his left tibia.

Bucks: Khris Middleton returned after sitting out Friday night to rest. … With Antetokounmpo out, Tony Snell started. … Scored a season-low 15 third-quarter points. The team’s previous low was 17 on Oct. 22 against the Knicks.

GIANNIS SITS

Antetokounmpo missed his fourth game this season. “The soreness and the pounding of his body is pretty significant,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I don’t think it’s a long-term thing, but I think a back-to-back, and the loads his puts himself through for us, he needs this.”

MIROTIC ARRIVES

Nikola Mirotic, acquired from New Orleans in a three-team trade near the trading deadline, donned a Bucks uniform for the first time but didn’t see action as he continues to recover from a right calf strain. The fifth-year forward missed his last seven games with the Pelicans and wasn’t with the Bucks for their game at Dallas on Friday. “We were very, very excited for him to be in our gym this morning, shooting and working,” Budenholzer said. “We’ll just see how the next days go.”

UP NEXT

Magic: At Atlanta on Sunday

Bucks: At Chicago on Monday. Milwaukee has won four in a row against the Bulls.

