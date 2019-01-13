Poland: Gdansk mayor stabbed on stage at charity event

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A private broadcaster in Poland is reporting that the mayor of the city of Gdansk has been stabbed at a charity event.

TVN24 reported that a man attacked 53-year-old Mayor Pawel Adamowicz while he was on stage on Sunday for the finale of the charity event in the Baltic city.

The broadcaster reported that a suspect was detained. Other Polish media said a knife was used in the attack.

No other details were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.