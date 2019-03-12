SECTIONS
Police commissioner confirmed for Baltimore’s troubled force

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 5:03pm
Modified March 11, 2019 at 5:07pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Council has voted unanimously to confirm Michael Harrison as the city’s new police commissioner, formally handing him charge of a deeply troubled police force.

Harrison became acting commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department last month. He says he’s eager to help transform a police department that is distrusted by many citizens.

He was chosen on Monday to lead the city’s fractured force after Mayor Catherine Pugh’s first choice had withdrawn his nomination. He’s the fourth police leader in Baltimore since Pugh took office in 2016, and his arrival comes amid high expectations in a crime-weary city.

Harrison is the former leader of the New Orleans police department. He helped New Orleans’ formerly scandal-plagued force implement consent decree reforms after becoming superintendent there in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

