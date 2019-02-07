SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Police confirm Sala’s body recovered from plane wreckage

A van stands by the Geo Ocean III specialist search vessel docked in Portland, England, which is carrying a body recovered from the wreckage of the plane carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, Thursday Feb. 7, 2019. The aircraft remains 67 metres underwater 21 miles off the coast of Guernsey in the English Channel as poor weather conditions stopped recovery efforts. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

By AP Reports
Published at 4:38pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Police confirmed on Thursday that the body recovered from a plane in the English Channel was that of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala.

Dorset police made the announcement after a coroner’s examination of the body, which was recovered from the seabed wreckage of the plane on Wednesday.

Sala, who had just signed with Premier League club Cardiff, and pilot David Ibbotson were the only people onboard the small aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel last month.

“The body brought to Portland Port today has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala,” Dorset Police said in a statement. “The families of Mr. Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

Investigators have not been able to recover the aircraft, which was flying from Nantes to Cardiff after Sala transferred from the French city’s team.

TRENDING: Watch: Trump Brings SOTU Guest to Tears with Touching Tribute

An initial search and rescue operation failed to locate the plane but it was later discovered by the Air Accident Investigation Branch and privately funded search teams.

After the confirmation of Sala’s death, Cardiff issued a statement saying “he and David will forever remain in our thoughts.”

The Argentine Football Association also expressed its condolences on Twitter.

“Profound pain over the death of Emiliano Sala,” the AFA said. “Our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×