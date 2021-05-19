News
News

Police Officer 'Senselessly Fired Upon and Killed' in the Line of Duty, Suspect Dead

The Associated PressMay 19, 2021 at 8:58am
Combined Shape

A central Illinois police officer died Wednesday after being shot by a suspect who also was killed in an exchange of gunfire that left a second officer wounded, a police chief said.

Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim, 44, “passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty,” Police Chief Anthony Cobb said in a statement.

He said Oberheim, who had joined the department in September 2008, was struck by gunfire early Wednesday while responding to a domestic disturbance.

“His only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care before he was senselessly fired upon and killed.”

“A true professional and devoted public servant, Officer Oberheim is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty,” Cobb said in his statement.

Trending:
St. Louis Prosecutor Who Charged McCloskeys May Soon Lose Her Law License

The suspect who opened fire on Oberheim and another officer was killed in the exchange of gunfire about 3:20 a.m. at an apartment complex on Champaign’s north side.

The second officer was wounded and reported in stable condition. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting came days after Cobb said he feared a shooting involving police could happen as the city deals with escalating gun violence.

There have been about 85 reports of shots fired, and many injuries, in Champaign so far this year, The Champaign News-Gazette reported.

Champaign police said Illinois State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from Urbana police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Illinois Police Department.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Police Officer 'Senselessly Fired Upon and Killed' in the Line of Duty, Suspect Dead
Attorney General Announces Criminal Investigation of Trump Organization
Suspect in Kidnapping, Murder of 10-Year-Old Girl Had Been Paroled Weeks Earlier
Prosecutor: Sheriff's Deputies Justified in Fatal Shooting of 'Violent Felon'
Cuomo to Receive Eye-Popping Payday for His Book on COVID 'Leadership'
See more...

Conversation