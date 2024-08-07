Sydney Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault Against Student, Leading Husband to Heartbreaking Act Outside Court

Inside, a court hearing debated whether an Australian teacher charged with sexually abusing a 17-year-old student would be freed from jail on bail.

Outside, Tayla Lee Brailey’s husband Isaiah, who married her in September, wept, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Brailey, 30, appeared via video link from Amber Laurel Correctional Centre.

Her parents sat together in court, crying as Magistrate Imad Abdul-Karim said the charges against their daughter carry prison sentences.

Police prosecutor Sgt. Hillery called the case against the Sydney physical education teacher strong.

Tayla Brailey’s husband heartbreaking act outside court as she is accused of sexual abuse of student https://t.co/SIkblxPjiT — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) August 7, 2024

“Spontaneous admissions were made by the defendant when spoken to by police,” Hillery said.

“The defendant, when spoken to, allowed access to her mobile phone, and through that, the prosecution and detectives obtained further material which assists the case,” Hillery said.

Is teacher-student crime on the rise? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“She (allegedly) acknowledges her wrongdoing, that it is inappropriate and continued down that path, so far as informing the complainant not to speak to anyone about what was happening prior to the alleged incident occurring,” Hillery said.

Brailey has worked for the New South Wales Department of Education since October 2017.

Abdul-Karim allowed Brailey out on bail.

She was allowed out of jail on the condition that she stay at her parents’ house, only leave when escorted by a parent, abide by a curfew, surrender her passport and avoid the area of the school, according to the Daily Mail.

During the hearing, the court was told Brailey admitted she connected with two other students on social media, which police are now investigating, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Videos found on the victim’s phone are also being examined.

Police are also conducting a forensic examination of his car, the court was told.

Court documents said charges against Brailey of sexual touching and aggravated sexual assault allegedly took place between July 1 and July 26.

The charge of sexual intercourse with a person under her care is alleged to have taken place on July 26.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.