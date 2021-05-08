News
Police Respond to Simultaneous Mass Shooting and Fire in Maryland Neighborhood

The Associated PressMay 8, 2021 at 1:47pm
Four people were killed and at least one was injured in a shooting and fire early Saturday morning in Maryland, according to authorities, who said the suspect was shot by police and was among the dead.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear what led to the violence on a residential street in suburban Baltimore, and they did not immediately identify the suspect or the victims.

Gail Watts, who lives down the street from where the fire destroyed at least two residences, told The Associated Press she rushed outside around 6:30 a.m. after hearing an explosion. She saw a massive fire and a man she identified as a longtime neighbor standing in the middle of the street.

Watts then heard gunfire and saw people running for cover. She said she heard the suspect’s next-door neighbor screaming for help.

“And next thing I know I looked out and he had shot her and she was laying on the sidewalk,” Watts said.

Watts, who said she’s lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, said the suspect had been aggressive to neighbors in the past.

“He was paranoid for a long, long time,” she said.

Another longtime neighborhood resident, Kweku Quansah, told The Baltimore Sun what took place on Saturday morning was “not surprising.”

Quansah told the newspaper he heard an explosion, went outside and found shots were being fired toward him. He told the newspaper that the suspect had often confronted neighbors, who had reported him to police.

“We don’t know why he was doing that but this has been going on over and over again. A lot of people tried to complain about it but nothing was done,” Quansah said.

Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and an active shooter in the neighborhood in Woodlawn, west of Baltimore, around 6:40 a.m.

Officers found an armed male outside and shot him, she said.

Authorities then began fighting a fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others, Tim Rostkowski, a county fire department spokesman, said at the news conference.

The building where the fire started as well as one adjacent to it collapsed, Rostkowski said, and a third dwelling was heavily damaged.

“We have this fire that happened. We also have this suspect who was armed. How they’re all related, it’s really too early to tell at this point,” Stewart said.

Police initially said the death toll was three. In an update on Saturday afternoon, they said that in addition to the suspect, two men and one woman were dead.

They added that another man had been taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

An investigation and search of the scene for possible additional victims was ongoing.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




