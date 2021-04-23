Yes, it has happened again: A gender reveal party has caused a serious ruckus. Big balloons filled with confetti and baseballs filled with colored chalk just aren’t enough anymore.

People want a show. They want something exciting. They want something memorable.

Someone certainly got that this week, a gender reveal event they were involved within Kingston, New Hampshire, that employed tannerite and colored chalk was felt by people towns away (and even into Massachusetts) Tuesday evening.

People began posting in the Rockingham Alert Facebook page on Tuesday night shortly after 7:00 p.m., saying they’d thought the rumble was an earthquake, a tree falling on their house or a car crashing into the building.

“We’re receiving numerous reports of a loud ‘boom’ from the Kingston area,” the page posted. “Nothing reported at this time – 4/20 – 19:00 #Kingston #BigBoom2021.”

About an hour later, they had a better idea of the origin of the “big boom.”

“UPDATE: Blast originated from the area of Dorre Road in Kingston,” they wrote in a comment. “KPD & KFD investigating. Reports this was a gender reveal involving tannerite. (Someone mentioned it’s was a boy).”

Police later found the aftermath of the explosion at a quarry at Torromeo Industries. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, police said that around 80 pounds were used in the event.

“Obviously, depending on the amount (of explosives) they were using, it could be extremely dangerous,” Kingston Police Chief Donald Briggs Jr. said, according to the Union Leader.

People near and far have shared their experiences of the blast, and though no lives were lost, damage was certainly done.

“Just before seven o’clock we heard this god-awful blast,” Sara Taglieri, who lives next to the quarry, told WBTS-CD. “I had pictures fall off my walls … I’m all up for silliness and whatnot, but I mean, that was extreme.”

Her husband even said that their neighbor’s foundation had ended up cracked as a result of the reveal.

Another local, Amy Owen, said her kids instinctively reacted to what they thought was an earthquake, according to the Union Leader.

“We live in a four-family townhouse in Plaistow, and it shook our house so bad that we thought someone drove into our building,” Owen said. “The kids all scrambled, saying ‘earthquake,’ before asking me what it was.”

One woman shared her doorbell camera video, showing the shudder that tore through the area. Other people have since complained of dirty water and other damage to their homes.

The individual allegedly responsible for orchestrating the blast has turned himself in to and is cooperating with the police. No charges have been filed yet, but the investigation of the potential damages is ongoing.

