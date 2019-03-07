SECTIONS
Police: Taylor Swift stalker re-arrested

ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift durante un concierto en el Estadio Wembley en Londres en una fotografía del 22 de junio de 2018. Swift compartió las 30 cosas que ha aprendido antes de cumplir 30 años en un artículo de la revista Elle publicado el miércoles 6 de marzo de 2019. Swift cumple 30 en diciembre. (Foto Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, archivo)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 10:51am
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man who served jail time for breaking into Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse has been arrested for doing it again.

Roger Alvarado of Homestead, Florida was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after he allegedly climbed a ladder to a second-floor patio and smashed a glass door to get inside.

No one was home.

It’s at least the third time he’s been found at Swift’s home.

He recently served six months for a break-in there last April. He was found sleeping in the pop star’s bed after using her shower. Swift was not home.

Alvarado was arrested in February 2018 on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

A message requesting comment was emailed to Swift’s representative.

Court records didn’t list a lawyer who could comment on Alvarado’s behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

