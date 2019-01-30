Police: Would-be bank robber gets cold feet, rips up note

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say intended to rob a bank but got cold feet and left without a penny.

Fall River police tell the Herald News the woman walked into the Fall River Municipal Credit Union on Monday afternoon and approached a teller.

Police say the woman hesitated, told the teller “give me a minute,” and went to a counter and wrote on a piece of paper.

But she ripped up the note, dropped the pieces in the trash and walked out.

Bank employees pieced the note together and it said: “Give me the money.”

TRENDING: Trump Blasts Fox Over Poll Numbers: ‘Never Thought I’d Say This’

Anyone who recognizes the woman in surveillance images is asked to contact Fall River police.

___

Information from: The (Fall River, Mass.) Herald News, http://www.heraldnews.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.