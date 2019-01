Pompeo says team heading to Asia for 2nd Trump-Kim summit

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he is sending a team “someplace in Asia” to set up a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of February.

Pompeo on Wednesday told Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that his team is “headed that way now to lay the foundations” for steps toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well as “a brighter future for the North Korean people.”

Trump tweeted earlier Wednesday: “I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un shortly. Progress being made – big difference!”

On Tuesday, however, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told Congress that intelligence information does not support the idea that Kim will eliminate his nuclear weapons or the capacity for building more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

