Pope Francis getting antibiotics intravenously for lung problem, limiting appointments, Vatican says

 By The Associated Press  November 27, 2023 at 3:41am
Pope Francis is receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat lung inflammation and will scale back some appointments, the Vatican said Monday.

However, it said, he doesn’t have pneumonia or fever.

Francis himself on Sunday revealed that he was suffering from the inflammation problem, explaining why he didn’t keep his weekly window appointment to greet people in St. Peter’s Square.

Instead, he gave his blessing from the chapel of the hotel on Vatican grounds where he lives.

The Vatican’s press office director, Matteo Bruni, said in a written statement on Monday that the inflammation was causing some respiratory difficulties for Francis, whose 87th birthday is next month.

“The condition of the pope is good and stationary, he doesn’t have a fever, and the respiratory situation is in clear improvement,” Bruni said.

A CT scan, which the pope underwent on Saturday afternoon at a Rome hospital, ruled out pneumonia, the spokesman added.

To aid the pope’s recovery, “some important commitments expected for the next days have been postponed so he can dedicate the time and desired energy” to his recovery, Bruni said.

Other appointments, “of institutional character or easier to maintain given the current health conditions, have been maintained,” he added.

The spokesman didn’t spell out which appointments were being put off.

Francis on Monday morning received in a private, half-hour-long audience the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, at his residence instead of the Apostolic Palace.

In televised remarks on Sunday, Francis indicated he was going ahead with a three-day trip, beginning on Dec. 1, to the United Arab Emirates, to deliver a speech on climate change at the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks.

When he gave his blessing on Sunday, a bandage, holding in place a cannula for intravenous treatment, was clearly visible on his right hand.

