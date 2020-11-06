Login
Portland Rejects Bid To Slash Millions More from Police Department

Portland police disperse a crowd of protesters on Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.Nathan Howard / Getty ImagesPortland police disperse a crowd of protesters on Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published November 5, 2020 at 5:29pm
City commissioners in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday rejected a budget amendment that would have slashed another $18 million from the Portland Police Bureau amid months of protests and riots.

The commission voted 3-2 against the amendment, which had been proposed by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who is also police commissioner, was one of three commissioners who voted last week to delay a vote on the budget amendment until after Tuesday’s election.

Wheeler won a second term and voted “no” on the amendment on Thursday.

“Last week, we heard that it won’t require layoffs, which is wrong. It will require layoffs. This is not a detail. This is a critical piece of information,” he said before voting.

“The testimony we’ve heard is clear: The status quo is unacceptable. Many Portlanders, and most of the people who testified about this item, do not trust the current criminal legal system — they do not trust the Police Bureau,” he said, adding that he nonetheless felt cutting the police budget further was not the solution.

The commission voted in June to cut nearly $16 million from the police — eliminating school resource officers, transit police and a gun violence reduction unit — and the force has also suffered pandemic-related budget cuts.

Portland has been roiled by five months of near-nightly and sometimes violent Black Lives Matter protests, and Wheeler has come under intense criticism from both the right and the left for the city’s response.

On Thursday, a day after rioters smashed windows downtown, a group of protesters stood in heavy rain for several hours to call for authorities to reopen an investigation into the fatal police shooting of a 27-year-old black man two years ago.

A grand jury in 2018 concluded that officers were justified in opening fire on Patrick Kimmons.

Authorities said Kimmons was armed and had already fired shots at two other men when police showed up and fired 12 shots, striking him nine times.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
