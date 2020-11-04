Login
Portland Mayor Beats Radical Leftist To Win Re-Election Despite Months of Riots

By Peter Hasson
Published November 4, 2020 at 1:08pm
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler won re-election on Tuesday night despite facing criticism over his handling of left-wing riots and protests in the city.

Wheeler, a Democrat, defeated hard-left candidate Sarah Iannarone, an open supporter of antifa, by a five-point margin, with 13 percent of voters writing in a candidate.

Wheeler won despite criticism over his handling of the almost nightly unrest in Portland over the last several months.

President Donald Trump criticized Wheeler for not asking for federal assistance to quell the riots, while left-wing activists accused Wheeler of being too tough on protesters.

