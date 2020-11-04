Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler won re-election on Tuesday night despite facing criticism over his handling of left-wing riots and protests in the city.

Wheeler, a Democrat, defeated hard-left candidate Sarah Iannarone, an open supporter of antifa, by a five-point margin, with 13 percent of voters writing in a candidate.

Wheeler won despite criticism over his handling of the almost nightly unrest in Portland over the last several months.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler re-elected, beating Antifa-aligned rival Sarah Iannarone https://t.co/PczcxVBOTZ pic.twitter.com/IBg9m7k0uO — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2020

President Donald Trump criticized Wheeler for not asking for federal assistance to quell the riots, while left-wing activists accused Wheeler of being too tough on protesters.

