Posthumous memoir by gay rights pioneer due in October

NEW YORK (AP) — A posthumous memoir by gay rights pioneer Edie Windsor will be released in October.

Windsor’s “A Wild and Precious Life” will draw upon her uncompleted manuscript and other personal papers, St. Martin’s Press announced Thursday. The book was finished by Joshua Lyon, with cooperation from her spouse, Judith Kasen-Windsor. “A Wild and Precious Life” will include everything from her childhood to her coming out as a lesbian to the 2013 Supreme Court ruling she helped bring about that led to same-sex marriage nationwide.

Windsor, who died in 2017, challenged a federal law that would have only granted her an inheritance tax break if she married a man. She was facing a big tax bill after the death of her first wife, Thea Spyer, whom she had married in Canada.

