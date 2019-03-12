SECTIONS
Potential challenger to Trump will head to NH next month

Published March 12, 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak in New Hampshire next month as he weighs a primary challenge to President Donald Trump.

The Republican Hogan, who remains popular in liberal leaning Maryland and won re-election last fall, will speak at “Politics & Eggs” on April 23.

The program from the New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College is a political right of passage for many candidates running for president.

Hogan hasn’t publicly decided whether he’ll challenge Trump in the primary, though he has not ruled out the possibility.

It’s unclear how a Hogan candidacy would be received by New Hampshire Republicans. An attempt last year to bind the New Hampshire Republican Party to Trump ahead of the 2020 primary faced pushback and was abandoned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

