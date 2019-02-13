SECTIONS
Prada announces diversity council after blackface outrage

FILE - In this file photo taken on Aug. 31, 2018, director Spike Lee, left, wearing a Gucci outfit, and Tonya Lee Lewis pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Star Is Born' at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Director Spike Lee said Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, he will no longer wear Gucci or Prada until the brands hire some black designers, ‘’To Be In Da Room When It Happen" following a pair of blackface fashion fails. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

By AP Reports
Published at 10:51am
MILAN (AP) — Prada has announced a diversity council aiming to “elevate voices of color within the company and fashion industry at large” in response to recent accusations about racism.

The luxury fashion house said Wednesday the group will be chaired by artist and activist Theaster Gates and film director Ava DuVernay. The council will work to develop “diverse talent” and creating more opportunities for students of color.

Prada has had to apologize and withdraw bag charms that resembled black monkeys with exaggerated red lips after critics said they depicted racist caricatures of black people. The controversy intensified after a similar misstep by Gucci. Director Spike Lee has said he would wear neither Prada nor Gucci until they included black designers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

