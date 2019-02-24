SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Prince Harry, Meghan visit mountain school in Morocco

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are greeted as they arrive for a visit to an 'Education for All' boarding house in Asni Town in Morocco, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three day visit to the country. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 4:31am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 5:22am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ASNI, Morocco (AP) — Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are visiting a school high up in Morocco’s rugged Atlas Mountains.

Harry and Meghan landed in the mountain town of Asni on Sunday morning on a whirlwind official visit to Morocco. They arrived by helicopter from the capital of Rabat and were welcomed by pupils from a school run by a Moroccan foundation that emphasizes education for all.

The school provides education for girls from rural communities whose parents would not typically be able to afford secondary education.

The brief trip is expected to be Meghan’s last international trip before she gives birth to the couple’s first child in April.

The visit also includes a chance to observe horses that provide support to children with special needs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: Some polls still open in Nigeria election
EU chief, British PM May to hold Brexit talks in Egypt
Vatican to announce a new child protection policy for Vatican City State after abuse summit ends
Animal saved from icy Estonian river turns out to be a wolf
In Nigeria vote, armed vigilantes work to keep the peace
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×