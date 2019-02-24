Prince Harry, Meghan visit mountain school in Morocco

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ASNI, Morocco (AP) — Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are visiting a school high up in Morocco’s rugged Atlas Mountains.

Harry and Meghan landed in the mountain town of Asni on Sunday morning on a whirlwind official visit to Morocco. They arrived by helicopter from the capital of Rabat and were welcomed by pupils from a school run by a Moroccan foundation that emphasizes education for all.

The school provides education for girls from rural communities whose parents would not typically be able to afford secondary education.

The brief trip is expected to be Meghan’s last international trip before she gives birth to the couple’s first child in April.

The visit also includes a chance to observe horses that provide support to children with special needs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

