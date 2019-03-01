SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Quebec appeals court upholds landmark tobacco ruling

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 3:57pm
Modified March 1, 2019 at 4:01pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MONTREAL (AP) — The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a landmark judgment that ordered three tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars in damages to Quebec smokers.

Imperial Tobacco, JTI-Macdonald and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges had appealed a ruling that found the companies chose profits over the health of their customers.

Philippe Trudel, a lawyer for smokers who brought the class action, called Friday’s appellate court decision a complete victory for victims.

In June 2015, Quebec Superior Court Justice Brian Riordan ordered the companies to make payments of more than $15 billion Canadian (US$11 billion) to smokers who either fell ill or were addicted. At the time, the ruling was believed to be the biggest class action award in Canadian history.

The three companies argued their customers knew the risks of smoking.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Quebec appeals court upholds landmark tobacco ruling
Oakland teachers strike ends with tentative contract deal
Families of Texas church shooting victims sue gun retailer
NFL salary cap jumps $11 million to $188.2 million
Video shows Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×