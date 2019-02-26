SECTIONS
R Kelly signs autographs at McDonald’s after jail release

In this courtroom sketch, R&B singer R. Kelly appears before Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood with his attorney Steve Greenberg Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. Kelly's attorney entered not guilty pleas on the singer's behalf after Kelly was charged with sexually abusing four victims dating back to 1998, including three underage teenagers. (Tom Gianni via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 8:08am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 8:11am
CHICAGO (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled “I love you!” when he stopped at McDonald’s in downtown Chicago after being released from jail in his sexual abuse case.

Kelly posted $100,000 bail late Monday after spending the weekend in Chicago’s 7,000-inmate jail. He was arrested Friday on charges of sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

Video footage shows Kelly inside the McDonald’s with his entourage late Monday ordering food and sitting in a booth. He’s wearing sunglasses, a tan winter coat and a black hood.

One fan yelled “I love you! I love you! I love you!” as Kelly got into a large black Mercedes van. He waved.

Aerial video shows Kelly later entering a cigar bar in the city’s ritzy Gold Coast neighborhood.

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the investigations into R. Kelly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

