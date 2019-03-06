SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

R. Kelly tells CBS ‘I didn’t do this stuff’ in interview

FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he "didn't do this stuff" and he's "fighting for his life. Kelly gave the interview to Gayle King of "CBS This Morning," with excerpts airing Tuesday night, March 5, 2019, and the full interview airing Wednesday and Thursday morning. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 6:00pm
Modified March 5, 2019 at 6:07pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he “didn’t do this stuff” and he’s fighting for his life.

The R&B singer, out on bail after his Feb. 22 arrest in Chicago, gave the interview to Gayle King of “CBS This Morning,” with excerpts airing Tuesday night. More of the interview will air Wednesday and Thursday on “CBS This Morning.”

In an excerpt, Kelly tells King that rumors of him having sex with and abusing underage girls are, “Not true.

“Whether they’re old rumors, new rumors, future rumors, not true,” Kelly said.

When King asked Kelly if he has held women against their will, he replied “That’s stupid!”

TRENDING: Former Planned Parenthood Worker Reveals Disturbing Baby ‘Plague’ Hit Clinic Employees

CBS News National Correspondent Jericka Duncan said on “CBS Evening News” Tuesday the entire interview was about an hour and 20 minutes long.

“Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me,” Kelly said. “Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through — oh right now I just think I need to be a monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, and don’t let them out.”

When King persisted in questioning, Kelly angrily responded, “Stop it. You don’t quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me!”

He broke down in tears as he hit his hands together and says, “I’m fighting for my (expletive) life.”

CBS also plans to air interviews with two women who are currently living with Kelly, including one whose parents say she is being held against her will.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







R. Kelly tells CBS ‘I didn’t do this stuff’ in interview
Trippy ketamine-like drug approved for severe depression
Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win
Monster win gives ‘Masked Singer’ strong finish for fox
Former Broncos QB pleads not guilty in trespassing case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×