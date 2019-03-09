SECTIONS
R. Kelly to be released from jail after payment made

FILE - In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Musician R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center for a hearing in his child support case at the Daley Center in Chicago. Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 10:27am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 10:31am
CHICAGO (AP) — R&B singer R. Kelly is set to be released from a Chicago jail.

Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari says Kelly will be released Saturday after someone paid $161,000 in back child support for him. She did not know who made the payment.

It came three days after a judge ordered Kelly jailed until he paid the total amount he owed by that date.

Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kelly spent a weekend in jail after his arrest last month and wasn’t freed until a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his $100,000 bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

