Rare Beefeaters strike over pensions hits Tower of London

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — London’s famed Beefeaters and other workers at several Royal Palaces have gone on a rare strike in a dispute over pension payments.

There were picket lines Friday at the Tower of London, a UNESCO World Heritage site popular with tourists, and more work actions are planned for January.

The strikers carried placards but did not close the site.

Strikers also appeared outside Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace in London, which also both remained open.

It was the Beefeaters’ first job action since the 1960s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.