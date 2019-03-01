SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Ratatouille? Tourist in Boston videos gull swallowing rat

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 7:08am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 9:07am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BOSTON (AP) — This rat is getting a lot of mouse clicks.

A British tourist visiting Boston captured on video a hungry seagull devouring a dead rat in a single gulp and posted it on social media, prompting thousands of horrified comments.

The video shows the gull pecking tentatively at the rodent before picking it up in its beak and swallowing the entire animal.

The bird then flies atop a parked car on Salem Street in the heart of Boston’s North End, popular for its dozens of Italian restaurants — the rat’s tail hanging from the gull’s mouth.

The unidentified Briton who caught the beastly breakfast on camera can be heard exclaiming: “Oh my God, it just swallowed it whole … Ratatouille?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli on cooking with her 11-yr-old
UK FM meets Yemen rebels in Oman to discuss port city truce
US stocks rise on hopes for a trade deal with China
Ukraine candidate urges talks to end conflict in east
Senators fire Guy Boucher, name Marc Crawford interim coach
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×