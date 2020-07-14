SECTIONS
RBG Hospitalized for Possible Infection

In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.Steve Helber / AP, FileIn this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. (Steve Helber / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published July 14, 2020 at 2:37pm
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

The court said in a statement that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills.

She underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was put in place last August.

The statement said the justice “is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
