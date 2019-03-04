SECTIONS
Remains of air crew lost over Laos in Vietnam War identified

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 4:56pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of three air crew members who were lost during a resupply mission over Laos during the Vietnam War have been identified, more than 47 years after they were killed.

In October 1997, a Joint U.S.-Lao People’s Democratic Republic team received information about a possible crash site. In late 2017, recovery teams found possible human remains and personal items. Further testing identified the three men:

—Pilot George L. Ritter, 49, of Philadelphia.

—Co-pilot Roy F. Townley, 52, of Ontario, California.

—Edward J. Weissenback, 29, of Richmond Hill, Queens, New York.

The three were on an Air America flight for the U.S. Agency for International Development, flying from Thailand to Xaignabouli Province, Laos. It went down on Dec. 27, 1971, near Syaboury, Laos. A search for the crew was unsuccessful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







