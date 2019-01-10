Renault: Ethics experts say pay to top execs is fraud-free

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — Renault ethics officials have concluded that financial compensation to members of the French automaker’s executive committee in 2017 and 2018 was fraud-free.

The review was initiated after Renault chief Carlos Ghosn was fired as head of Japan’s Nissan and jailed in Tokyo on fraud charges in mid-November.

Ghosn remains CEO of Renault and says he’s innocent in the Japanese case. Prosecutors allege he underreported his income over five years through 2015.

The company issued a statement on the findings after a board of directors’ meeting on Thursday meeting.

Without mentioning Ghosn, the statement said internal experts assisted by independent outside experts found that executive committee compensation complied with laws and been “free from any fraud.”

TRENDING: Ex-Wrestler Who Accused Republican Jim Jordan in Abuse Case Gets Arrested

Compensation during previous is expected to come under review.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.