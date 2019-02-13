Report: 7 women claim singer Ryan Adams was inappropriate

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Times report says seven women claim singer-songwriter Ryan Adams offered to help them with their music careers but then turned things sexual, and he sometimes became emotional and verbally abusive.

In the story published Wednesday, a 20-year-old female musician says the 44-year-old had inappropriate conversations with her while she was 15 and 16. Identified by her middle name Ava, she said that Adams exposed himself during a video call.

Adams’ ex-wife, the actress and singer Mandy Moore, says Adams was psychologically abusive toward her. Their divorce was official in 2016.

The Times said the accounts have been corroborated by family members or friends who were present at the time.

Managers for Adams didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment from The Associated Press but a lawyer for Adams denied the claims to the Times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

