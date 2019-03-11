SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Report: Verdict issued against US Navy veteran held in Iran

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 2:50am
Modified March 11, 2019 at 2:55am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian semi-official news agency says Iran’s judiciary has delivered a verdict against U.S. Navy veteran Michael White who was detained last July in Iran but there’s no information as to what the ruling is.

The Tasnim news agency quoted prosecutor Gholamali Sadeghi as saying on Monday the “verdict has been issued” against White and that he faced unspecified security charges.

Sadeghi’s remarks go against a February statement by Iran’s foreign ministry, which said White faces no security or espionage charge. There is no explanation on the discrepancies.

White, held in the northeastern city of Mashhad, is the first American known to be detained since Donald Trump became president.

His family says he traveled to Iran to visit his girlfriend — the two met online — and was arbitrarily detained.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Report: Verdict issued against US Navy veteran held in Iran
The Latest: UN holds moment of silence for crash victims
UK prime minister fights to save Brexit deal
French tycoon on trial over $450 million arbitration deal
Ghosn, out on bail, wants OK to go to Nissan’s board meeting
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×