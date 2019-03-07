SECTIONS
Response to Ebola in Congo hampered by violence, says group

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 3:19am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 3:40am
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Doctors Without Borders is warning that the effort to control Congo’s Ebola outbreak is hampered by a “toxic” security situation including a series of attacks on its treatment centers.

The international organization’s President Joanne Liu told reporters in Geneva on Thursday that there have been some “30 different incidents and attacks against elements of the response.”

The medical aid group has temporarily suspended its operations at two of its centers after attackers set fire to them.

Liu criticized the militarization of the situation, saying Thursday that police and security forces are trying to force people to comply with health authorities.

Even after nearly seven months, she says more than 40 percent of the deaths are still taking place in communities rather than at Ebola treatment centers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

