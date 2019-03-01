Review finds ex-death row inmate innocent of officer’s death

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a review of a former Texas death row inmate’s case has determined he is innocent of fatally shooting a Houston police officer nearly 16 years ago.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday that a nine-month review by a special prosecutor has found that Alfred Dewayne Brown was not responsible for the April 2003 slaying of Officer Charles Clark during a robbery of a check-cashing store.

Ogg says Brown was wrongly convicted due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Brown was freed in 2015 after spending a decade on death row. Brown insisted he wasn’t involved.

The determination of innocence means Brown is eligible for nearly $2 million in state compensation.

TRENDING: Brothers Involved in Jussie Smollett Situation Release Public Statement: ‘Tremendous Regret’

The Houston Police Officers’ Union criticized the conclusion, saying it still believes Brown is guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.