SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Review finds ex-death row inmate innocent of officer’s death

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 12:18pm
Modified March 1, 2019 at 12:22pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a review of a former Texas death row inmate’s case has determined he is innocent of fatally shooting a Houston police officer nearly 16 years ago.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday that a nine-month review by a special prosecutor has found that Alfred Dewayne Brown was not responsible for the April 2003 slaying of Officer Charles Clark during a robbery of a check-cashing store.

Ogg says Brown was wrongly convicted due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Brown was freed in 2015 after spending a decade on death row. Brown insisted he wasn’t involved.

The determination of innocence means Brown is eligible for nearly $2 million in state compensation.

TRENDING: Brothers Involved in Jussie Smollett Situation Release Public Statement: ‘Tremendous Regret’

The Houston Police Officers’ Union criticized the conclusion, saying it still believes Brown is guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Jordyn Woods: ‘I’m not a homewrecker’ in Kardashian brouhaha
Review finds ex-death row inmate innocent of officer’s death
US Treasury takes first steps to avoid exceeding debt limit
Las Vegas considers leaving Nevada utility monopoly
House panel sets deadline for WH on security clearances info
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×