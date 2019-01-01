Ricky Martin and husband welcome baby girl

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ricky Martin is starting the new year with a new bundle of joy.

The Grammy-nominated singer announced the arrival of his daughter with an Instagram post showing off the infant’s tiny hands. Martin says the girl is named Lucia.

Martin’s post didn’t include any additional details, other than that the baby girl is healthy. Martin’s post says his family, which includes husband Jwan Yosef and 10-year-old twin sons, have “fallen in love with Lucia.”

The “Living La Vida Loca” singer garnered an Emmy nomination earlier this year for his supporting role in the FX series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.