SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, expected to recover

FILE - In this May 2, 2015 file photo, Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Rock ’n’ roll pioneer Lewis is recovering after a minor stroke, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. A statement from his publicist says the 83-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had the stroke Thursday night, Feb. 28, 2019, and is recuperating in Memphis. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 8:09pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is recovering after a minor stroke, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.

A statement from his publicist says the 83-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had a stroke Thursday night and is recuperating in Memphis. His publicist, Zach Farnum, said no scheduled shows have been affected.

Nicknamed “The Killer,” Lewis is known for his outrageous energy and piano skills on songs like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’.”

He is scheduled to perform at the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in April and his publicist said he has plans to record a gospel album soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, expected to recover
Ovechkin scores 45th as Capitals top Islanders 3-1
Kim Jong Un set to leave Hanoi after summit breakdown
Kyle Larson says he’ll watch his words after Hendrick gaffe
Rio de Janeiro Carnival kicks off with Bolsonaro backlash
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×