Share
Sports
News
National League manager Roger Craig of the San Francisco Giants, right, and American League manager Tony La Russa of the Oakland A's watch batting practice before the 61st MLB All-Star Game at Wrigley Field in Chicago on July 10, 1990.
National League manager Roger Craig of the San Francisco Giants, right, and American League manager Tony La Russa of the Oakland A's watch batting practice before the 61st MLB All-Star Game at Wrigley Field in Chicago on July 10, 1990. Craig died Sunday at age 93. (Rob Kozloff / AP)

Former MLB Pitcher and Manager Who Won 4 World Series Titles Dies at Age 93

 By The Associated Press  June 4, 2023 at 9:03pm
Share

Roger Craig, who pitched for three championship teams during his major league career and then managed the San Francisco Giants to the 1989 World Series that was interrupted by a massive earthquake, has died. He was 93.

A Giants representative said the team was informed by a family member that Craig died Sunday in San Diego following a short illness.

“We have lost a legendary member of our Giants family,” Giants President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Baer said in a statement. “Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff and fans. He was a father figure to many and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history.”

Craig was a rookie on the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers club that won the franchise’s first title. He had a terrific season for the 1959 Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the Chicago White Sox in the World Series. And he made 39 appearances for the 1964 St. Louis Cardinals squad that topped the New York Yankees for the championship.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander also pitched for the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies during his 12-year career, finishing 74-98 with a 3.83 ERA and 19 saves.

Trending:
Taylor Swift Halts Concert to Deliver Message to Young Fans, Christian Parents Won't Like This

His best season came in 1959, when he went 11-5 with a 2.06 ERA in 29 games (17 starts), and his four shutouts tied for most in the National League.

Craig started and won Game 5 of the 1955 World Series against the Yankees to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. He was hit hard in his next two Series (1956 and 1959), then rebounded in the 1964 Fall Classic as he struck out eight in 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Game 4 for the Cardinals.

Is baseball still America’s pastime?

But for all his team success, Craig also knew well what it was like to languish in last place.

He started the first game in franchise history for the expansion Mets in 1962, taking an 11-4 loss in St. Louis. On a laughingstock squad that went a woeful 40-120, he paced New York with 10 wins. He was 15-46 for the Mets from 1962-63, leading the majors in losses both years.

After his playing days were done, Craig became a renowned pitching coach for the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers — famously encouraging his charges to “humm, baby” in a low southern drawl.

Related:
LeBron James Contemplates Retirement After Last-Second Blunder Ends Lakers' Season

He was on manager Sparky Anderson’s staff with the 1984 Tigers, who opened 35-5 and won the World Series. Craig was credited with teaching the split-finger fastball to Hall of Fame starter Jack Morris and 1986 NL Cy Young Award winner Mike Scott.

Craig’s first job as a big league manager came with the Padres in 1978. He guided them to a 15-win improvement from the previous year and the first winning record in team history at 84-78. But he was fired after going 68-93 in 1979.

He was hired by the Giants in September 1985 and managed them through 1992, winning NL West titles in 1987 and 1989.

San Francisco beat the Chicago Cubs in the 1989 playoffs to capture its first National League pennant in 27 years, but the Giants were swept by the Oakland Athletics in a World Series billed as the Battle of the Bay.

Just before Game 3 was scheduled to begin at Candlestick Park in San Francisco on Oct. 17, 1989, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked Northern California, killing 67 people and causing more than $5 billion in damages.

The game was postponed and the World Series resumed 10 days later, with the A’s ultimately completing a four-game sweep of Craig and his Giants.

He finished with a 738-737 record as a major league manager, including 586-566 for San Francisco.

Craig was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Durham, North Carolina, and attended North Carolina State on a basketball scholarship before signing with the Dodgers.

The Giants said he is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his four children, Sherri Paschelke, Roger Craig Jr., Teresa Hanvey and Vikki Dancan; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Judge Not Pleased After Prince Harry Defies His Order on Opening Day of Trial
Former MLB Pitcher and Manager Who Won 4 World Series Titles Dies at Age 93
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Partially-Collapsed Iowa Building, Two More Still Unaccounted For
Fan Arrested After Police Notice the Jersey He Wore to Finals
Chuck Todd Leaving Top NBC Show, Announces This Is His Final Summer
See more...

Conversation