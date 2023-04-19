Parler Share
Mets Star's Great Start Cut Short When He's Ejected After Umpire Makes Discovery Underneath Glove

 By Jack Davis  April 19, 2023 at 4:27pm
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was booted from Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after what appeared to be a violation of Major League Baseball’s rules against using sticky substances.

Through three innings, Scherzer allowed one hit and had three strikeouts, according to ESPN.

Scherzer came under the scrutiny of the umpiring team in the third inning, when crew chief Phil Cuzzi gave Scherzer’s glove a once-over and said the pitcher needed to use another one, according to the New York Post.

Then came the bottom of the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium when Scherzer was inspected by Cuzzi and plate umpire Dan Bellino. This time, they examined his hand.

Scherzer argued with the umpires at length saying, “It’s just rosin,” according to SNY.

After an intense argument that included Mets manager Buck Showalter, Scherzer was ejected.

Should Scherzer been ejected from the game?

The Los Angeles Times reported that Scherzer was ejected for “having a foreign substance on his glove and a potential substance on his hand.”

Fox News quoted Mets commentator Keith Hernandez as saying he was told by a retired umpire that Scherzer received a warning on the first trip.

When umpires were still unhappy at how sticky Scherzer’s hand was he was removed from the game.

Pitchers ejected for violating the rule face a 10-game suspension. That could spell trouble for the Mets, who have pitchers Justin Verlander, Carlos Carrasco and Jose Quintana already out injured, the Post noted.

The Mets went on to win the game 5-3.

CBS noted that last week, New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was inspected and told to wash his hands because umpires believed there was too much rosin on his hand.

Cuzzi has done this before. In 2021, he was the first umpire to eject a pitcher for violating the ban on sticky substances when he ejected pitcher Hector Santiago, then with the Seattle Mariners, according to the New York Post.

As explained by Sports Illustrated, “Pitchers use substances in order to increase spin rate or RPM on their pitches in order to make them harder to track and hit by opposing batters.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
