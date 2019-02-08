Romania recognizes Guaido as Venezuela interim president

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has officially recognized Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president almost a week after other European Union countries recognized him.

President Klaus Iohannis said Friday that Romania had decided to join other EU countries and allies in recognizing Guaido partly because Bucharest currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency. Iohannis, in charge of the country’s foreign policy, said Romania needed to have “quick, fundamental and firm reactions” to international developments.

Several EU countries, including Spain, Germany Britain and France, had given Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government an eight-day deadline to call a new presidential election. The deadline expired Sunday and they recognized Guaido as interim president.

Guaido, who heads the opposition-led National Assembly, declared himself Venezuela’s legitimate ruler on Jan. 23. He has the support of Washington and most South American nations.

