Royals catcher Perez having season-ending Tommy John surgery

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo, Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez bats against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez damaged the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, raising the possibility the 2015 World Series MVP may need Tommy John surgery and miss the season. Perez was hurt during a workout on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 7:10pm
Modified March 5, 2019 at 7:16pm
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, keeping the six-time All-Star off the field for the entire 2019 season.

The decision was made after Perez received a second opinion Tuesday from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ team physician. Perez hurt the elbow during a workout last week.

Perez hit just .235 last season, but he had 27 homers and drove in 80 runs while providing a solid and calming presence behind the plate. The MVP of the 2015 World Series, the 28-year-old Perez was being counted upon to help the rebuilding Royals take the steps necessary to return to the postseason.

Now, Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria are expected to share time behind the plate this season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

