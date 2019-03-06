Royals catcher Perez having season-ending Tommy John surgery

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, keeping the six-time All-Star off the field for the entire 2019 season.

The decision was made after Perez received a second opinion Tuesday from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ team physician. Perez hurt the elbow during a workout last week.

Perez hit just .235 last season, but he had 27 homers and drove in 80 runs while providing a solid and calming presence behind the plate. The MVP of the 2015 World Series, the 28-year-old Perez was being counted upon to help the rebuilding Royals take the steps necessary to return to the postseason.

Now, Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria are expected to share time behind the plate this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

