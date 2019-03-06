Royals’ Perez undergoes successful Tommy John surgery

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, a procedure that will sideline the six-time All-Star for the upcoming season.

The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Dodgers’ team physician. The recovery time is usually about a year, meaning Perez could be back for opening day next season.

Perez hurt his elbow during drills last Wednesday. He informed Royals trainer Nick Kenney about the pain the following day and underwent an MRI exam that revealed the tear. Perez then headed to Los Angeles for a second opinion Tuesday that confirmed the extent of the injury.

Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria are expected to replace Perez this season, though the Royals are also trying first baseman Frank Schwindel behind the plate. The touted prospect has catching experience in college and early in his minor league career.

