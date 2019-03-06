SECTIONS
Royals’ Perez undergoes successful Tommy John surgery

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez throws out Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier at first on a slowly rolling ground ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, keeping the six-time All-Star off the field for the entire 2019 season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 1:20pm
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, a procedure that will sideline the six-time All-Star for the upcoming season.

The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Dodgers’ team physician. The recovery time is usually about a year, meaning Perez could be back for opening day next season.

Perez hurt his elbow during drills last Wednesday. He informed Royals trainer Nick Kenney about the pain the following day and underwent an MRI exam that revealed the tear. Perez then headed to Los Angeles for a second opinion Tuesday that confirmed the extent of the injury.

Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria are expected to replace Perez this season, though the Royals are also trying first baseman Frank Schwindel behind the plate. The touted prospect has catching experience in college and early in his minor league career.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

