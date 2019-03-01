SECTIONS
Russia says refugee camp in southern Syria to be evacuated

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2016, file, photo, people gather to take basic food stuffs and other aid from community leaders charged with distributing equitably the supplies to the 64,000-person refugee camp called Rukban on the Jordan-Syria border. The Russian military says the Syrian government is sending convoys to evacuate a refugee camp in southern Syria where tens of thousands suffer from lack of food and medical supplies. Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said the Syrian convoys are heading on Friday, March 1, 2019 to the Rukban camp and urged the U.S. military in the area to secure its safe passage. (AP Photo, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says the Syrian government is sending convoys to evacuate a refugee camp in southern Syria where tens of thousands suffer from lack of food and medical supplies.

Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said the Syrian convoys are heading on Friday to the Rukban camp and urged the U.S. military in the area to secure its safe passage. Russia has blamed the U.S. for failing to provide normal conditions in the camp, which is home to about 40,000 people.

Mizintsev says the U.S. military would bear “full responsibility for the safe passage” of convoys through its zone of control.

The Russian military said it will work together with the Syrian army to escort the convoys as they head to temporary accommodation centers for refugees established in several Syrian provinces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

