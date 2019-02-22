SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Russian court extends detention for alleged American spy

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 4:55am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 5:01am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has extended the detention for the American arrested at the end of December for alleged spying.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, was detained in a Moscow hotel at the end of December. His arrest raised speculation that he could be swapped for one of the Russians being held in the United States. Whelan’s lawyer said his client had been handed a flash-drive with classified information that he had been unaware of.

The court in Moscow ruled Friday to keep Whelan behind bars for another three months pending the investigation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy complained Friday that Russian investigators are not letting Whelan sign a waiver that would allow consular officials to release more details about his case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Russian court extends detention for alleged American spy
Family of IS teen appeals to UK to help bring her child home
China blocks travel for ‘social credit’ offenses
Wintour pays tribute to Lagerfeld’s generosity, humor
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Ecuador
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×