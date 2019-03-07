SECTIONS
Russian fighter escorts US intelligence plane over Baltic

In this video grab provided by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service and released Thursday, March 7, 2019, A U.S. intelligence plane is seen from the cockpit of a Russian fighter jet flying over the Baltic Sea in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry. The Russian Defense Ministry said it scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet to escort the U.S. RC-135 aircraft that was flying near Russia's border, without giving information about the date of the incident. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 6:03am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 7:40am
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says it scrambled a fighter jet to escort a U.S. intelligence plane over the Baltic Sea.

The Defense Ministry did not say when the incident happened as it released a video shot from the Su-27 fighter’s cockpit as it was approaching the U.S. RC-135 aircraft. It added Thursday that the fighter returned to its base after the U.S. plane flew away.

Russia has repeatedly said that the U.S. and its NATO allies have increased the number of intelligence missions alongside Russia’s borders in recent years, describing them as part of the alliance’s buildup that threatens Russia’s security.

The U.S. and NATO have frequently complained that Russian fighters escorting their warplanes perform dangerous maneuvers, the claims Moscow has rejected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

