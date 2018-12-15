Russian policeman injured after discovering WWII land mine

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow police say an off-duty Russian police lieutenant has been hospitalized after a World War II-era land mine exploded on the side of a highway.

Police say the officer found the mine alongside the highway and sustained injuries after it exploded.

A passerby on the highway saw the injured officer and stopped to help.

The RIA Novosti news agency reported earlier Saturday that a man was injured along the highway after picking up an undetonated explosive device, resulting in injuries to his hands and face.

Moscow police haven’t yet commented on the specifics of the officer’s injuries.

