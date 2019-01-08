Samsung, like Apple, feels sting of slowing global growth

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung expects its quarterly operating profit will be nearly 29 percent lower than last year, potentially unsettling a tech sector already skittish about slowing global economic growth.

The announcement from the South Korean computer chip and smartphone giant comes less than a week after Apple Inc. jolted markets with its weak expectations for revenue to end the year, citing flagging sales in China.

Samsung said late Monday that it anticipates a quarterly operating profit of about 10.8 trillion won ($9.6 billion).

Fourth-quarter sales are expected to be approximately 59 trillion won ($52.4 billion), down 10.6 percent from the prior-year period.

Samsung says there’s weak global demand for chips amid a worldwide economic slowdown, while its smartphones are facing stronger competition.

